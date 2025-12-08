Lawson leads Little Rock against West Virginia after 33-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-3) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

Little Rock Trojans (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-3)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits West Virginia after Johnathan Lawson scored 33 points in Little Rock’s 90-78 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-0 at home. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Fields averaging 2.3.

The Trojans are 1-6 on the road. Little Rock allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

West Virginia is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.5 points.

Lawson is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

