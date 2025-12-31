Lawson and Little Rock host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (4-9, 1-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (4-9, 1-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts Tennessee Tech after Johnathan Lawson scored 29 points in Little Rock’s 98-84 win over the Williams Baptist Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 in home games. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Wallace averaging 2.6.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is third in the OVC with 15.2 assists per game led by Ty Owens averaging 4.1.

Little Rock makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Tennessee Tech averages 79.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 78.7 Little Rock allows to opponents.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wallace is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Lawson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Pounds is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Mekhi Cameron is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.