Lawal scores 25 as Tulsa downs Rice 97-48

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Lawal led Tulsa past Rice on Wednesday with 25 points off of the bench in a 97-48 victory in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Lawal went 9 of 12 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Golden Hurricane (13-1). David Green added 19 points while going 8 of 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had nine rebounds. Ade Popoola had 15 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range). The Golden Hurricane picked up their 10th straight victory.

Nick Anderson finished with 17 points for the Owls (6-8, 0-1). Cam Carroll added 10 points and two steals for Rice. Trae Broadnax also had eight points.

Tulsa took the lead for good with 19:46 remaining in the first half. The score was 40-27 at halftime, with Popoola racking up 12 points. Lawal scored 21 points in the second half to help lead the way as Tulsa went on to secure the blowout victory, outscoring Rice by 36 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

