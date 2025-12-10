Lawal scores 20 as Tulsa takes down UAPB 117-84

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Lawal’s 20 points off of the bench helped Tulsa to a 117-84 victory over UAPB…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Lawal’s 20 points off of the bench helped Tulsa to a 117-84 victory over UAPB on Wednesday.

Lawal also added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (8-1). Miles Barnstable shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Romad Dean had 14 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line.

Jaquan Scott led the way for the Golden Lions (1-10) with 30 points, nine rebounds and two steals. UAPB also got 18 points from Milhan Charles. Ahmad Johnson also had 11 points.

Tulsa took the lead for good with 6:15 remaining in the first half. The score was 51-36 at halftime, with Barnstable racking up 14 points. Lawal scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as Tulsa went on to secure a victory, outscoring UAPB by 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

