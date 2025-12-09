Live Radio
Lavell Brodnex scores 22, UL Monroe tops NAIA’s Arkansas Baptist 79-69

The Associated Press

December 9, 2025, 7:46 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Lavell Brodnex had 22 points in UL Monroe’s 79-69 victory over Arkansas Baptist on Tuesday.

Brodnex added 18 rebounds and three blocks for the Warhawks (3-7). MJ Russell had 20 points and blocked three shots. Krystian Lewis made 15 of 18 free throws and scored 19.

Tray’von Thomas finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Javion Johnson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Lequan Washington pitched in with 14 points and six steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

