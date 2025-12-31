L’Amoreaux leads Fairfield against Canisius after 24-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (9-3, 3-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (9-3, 3-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Canisius after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 24 points in Fairfield’s 84-59 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Stags are 4-0 in home games. Fairfield averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by L’Amoreaux with 4.4.

The Golden Griffins are 0-2 in conference matchups. Canisius has a 0-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairfield scores 79.2 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.8 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Golden Griffins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: L’Amoreaux is shooting 51.3% and averaging 20.7 points for the Stags. Christina Pham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shariah Gailes is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Corniya Clay is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

