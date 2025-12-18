L’Amoreaux, Fairfield Stags square off against the Rider Broncs

Fairfield Stags (6-3) at Rider Broncs (2-7) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Aliya McIver and Rider…

Fairfield Stags (6-3) at Rider Broncs (2-7)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aliya McIver and Rider host Kaety L’Amoreaux and Fairfield in MAAC play Friday.

The Broncs are 1-2 on their home court. Rider is ninth in the MAAC scoring 53.7 points while shooting 36.6% from the field.

The Stags are 2-2 on the road. Fairfield scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Rider’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Stags face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Broncs. McIver is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Christina Pham averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc. L’Amoreaux is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.