LaMendola leads Grand Canyon against Colorado State after 25-point game

Colorado State Rams (11-2, 2-0 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-10, 1-1 MWC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Colorado State after Julianna LaMendola scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-59 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Antelopes are 1-4 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 2-0 in MWC play. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC with 12.4 assists per game led by Lexus Bargesser averaging 2.9.

Grand Canyon makes 40.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). Colorado State’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Mann is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Antelopes. LaMendola is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Bargesser is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Hannah Ronsiek is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.