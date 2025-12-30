Lamar visits Po and East Texas A&M

Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 2-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (5-5, 1-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (5-5, 2-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (5-5, 1-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts Lamar after Reza Po scored 22 points in East Texas A&M’s 71-68 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lions are 4-1 on their home court. East Texas A&M is fifth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Cardinals are 2-1 in Southland play. Lamar is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

East Texas A&M scores 70.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 60.0 Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 39.6% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Shaila Forman is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

