Lamar takes on Texas A&M-CC following East’s 24-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-5) at Lamar Cardinals (5-2)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Texas A&M-CC after Braden East scored 24 points in Lamar’s 65-55 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 in home games. Lamar leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. East paces the Cardinals with 7.7 rebounds.

The Islanders are 0-5 in road games. Texas A&M-CC ranks eighth in the Southland allowing 76.4 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Lamar’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Islanders face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Holifield is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cardinals. Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 13.6 points.

Mason Gibson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Sheldon Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.

