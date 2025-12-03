Lamar defeats Louisiana 65-55

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Braden East had 24 points in Lamar’s 65-55 win over Louisiana on Wednesday. East also added…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Braden East had 24 points in Lamar’s 65-55 win over Louisiana on Wednesday.

East also added 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (5-2). Andrew Holifield scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Cody Pennebaker shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six steals. Rob Lee Jr., had 10 points and five assists.

Jaxon Olvera led the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Louisiana also got nine points, six rebounds and two blocks from Dorian Finister. Dariyus Woodson finished with nine points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Lamar hosts Texas A&M-CC and Louisiana plays UNC Wilmington at home.

