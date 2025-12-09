Lamar Cardinals to take on the San Diego State Aztecs Wednesday

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 0-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-3) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 0-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-3)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Lamar in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Aztecs are 3-1 in home games. San Diego State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 2-1 on the road. Lamar ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

San Diego State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 72.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.3 San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Rob Lee Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.