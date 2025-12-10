Lamar Cardinals to take on the San Diego State Aztecs Wednesday

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 0-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-3) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 0-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-3)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -19.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Lamar in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Aztecs have gone 3-1 in home games. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC scoring 80.9 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 away from home. Lamar ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

San Diego State scores 80.9 points, 18.3 more per game than the 62.6 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 72.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.3 San Diego State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 9.4 points.

Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 13.8 points for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.