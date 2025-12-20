Lamar Cardinals play the Northwestern State Lady Demons, look for 4th straight victory

Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (5-5, 2-0 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (5-5, 2-0 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Northwestern State.

The Lady Demons have gone 2-0 in home games. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carla Celaya averaging 5.6.

The Cardinals are 2-0 against Southland opponents. Lamar is second in the Southland allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Northwestern State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

The Lady Demons and Cardinals meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 8.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.5%.

Shaila Forman is averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.