Lake leads Oregon State against Santa Clara after 23-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (9-4) at Oregon State Beavers (7-6)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Santa Clara after Josiah Lake scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 78-75 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Beavers are 6-2 in home games. Oregon State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 1-1 in road games. Santa Clara is sixth in the WCC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Allen Graves averaging 6.5.

Oregon State averages 73.2 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 70.4 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lake is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jake Ensminger is averaging 6.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Broncos. Christian Hammond is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

