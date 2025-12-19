Lafayette visits Reeves and Georgia Tech

Lafayette Leopards (3-9) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Lafayette…

Lafayette Leopards (3-9) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Lafayette after Kowacie Reeves scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 87-76 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-1 at home. Georgia Tech averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Leopards are 0-6 on the road. Lafayette is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Mouhamed Sylla is averaging 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Caleb Williams is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

