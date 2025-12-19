Lafayette visits Ndiaye and Rutgers

Lafayette Leopards (4-6) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (4-6) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Lafayette after Nene Ndiaye scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 81-63 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-2 in home games. Rutgers scores 61.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Leopards are 3-4 on the road. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Rutgers scores 61.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 66.1 Lafayette allows. Lafayette has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ndiaye is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Zachara Perkins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Teresa Kiewiet is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Leopards. Talia Zurinskas is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.