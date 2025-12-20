Lafayette visits Georgia Tech following Reeves’ 21-point game

Lafayette Leopards (3-9) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -15.5;…

Lafayette Leopards (3-9) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Lafayette after Kowacie Reeves scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 87-76 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-1 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-6 in road games. Lafayette has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 69.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 69.8 Georgia Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Mouhamed Sylla is averaging 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Caleb Williams is averaging 16.9 points for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

