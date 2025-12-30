Lafayette faces Colgate on 3-game road skid

Lafayette Leopards (4-7) at Colgate Raiders (4-7) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hits the road…

Lafayette Leopards (4-7) at Colgate Raiders (4-7)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hits the road against Colgate looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 at home. Colgate is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Leopards have gone 3-5 away from home. Lafayette is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

Colgate is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 37.2% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Leopards meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Meabon is averaging 14.3 points for the Raiders. Tatiana Matthews is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sauda Ntaconayigize is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 10.7 points. Teresa Kiewiet is shooting 48.7% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.