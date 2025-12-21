La Salle visits No. 2 Michigan following Lendeborg’s 29-point outing

La Salle Explorers (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -39.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan hosts La Salle after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 29 points in Michigan’s 101-83 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines have gone 4-0 at home. Michigan has a 10-0 record against teams above .500.

The Explorers are 0-4 in road games. La Salle is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). La Salle averages 67.7 points per game, equal to what Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is shooting 59.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Wolverines. Trey McKenney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jaeden Marshall averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Eric Acker is averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

