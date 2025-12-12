La Salle visits LIU after Davis’ 30-point performance

La Salle Explorers (4-6) at Long Island Sharks (5-4) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on…

La Salle Explorers (4-6) at Long Island Sharks (5-4)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on La Salle after Malachi Davis scored 30 points in LIU’s 87-82 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Sharks are 1-1 on their home court. LIU is third in the NEC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Explorers have gone 0-2 away from home. La Salle averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

LIU scores 76.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 67.4 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 68.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 81.6 LIU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Sharks. Davis is averaging 15.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5%.

Jaeden Marshall is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Explorers. Rob Dockery is averaging 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.