La Salle visits Fordham after Black’s 25-point performance

La Salle Explorers (8-4, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-4, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts La Salle after Alexis Black scored 25 points in Fordham’s 86-61 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Rams are 6-1 on their home court. Fordham is second in the A-10 with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ornella Niankan averaging 2.8.

The Explorers are 1-0 against conference opponents. La Salle scores 65.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Fordham gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Black is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rams. Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Explorers: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

