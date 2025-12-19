La Salle visits Fletcher and High Point

La Salle Explorers (4-7) at High Point Panthers (9-3) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (4-7) at High Point Panthers (9-3)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays La Salle after Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 24 points in High Point’s 129-47 victory over the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.

The Panthers have gone 6-1 in home games. High Point ranks fifth in the Big South with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Aquino averaging 2.3.

The Explorers are 0-3 on the road. La Salle is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

High Point scores 94.2 points, 26.6 more per game than the 67.6 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.4 points. Fletcher is shooting 53.7% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.7 points for the Explorers. Eric Acker is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 90.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.