La Salle squares off against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (4-5) vs. La Salle Explorers (3-6)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Drexel at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Explorers have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. La Salle averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dragons are 4-5 in non-conference play. Drexel has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

La Salle averages 67.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 71.6 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than La Salle allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Explorers. Ashton Walker is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.1%.

Shane Blakeney is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Dragons. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.