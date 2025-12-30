La Salle plays George Mason in conference matchup

George Mason Patriots (12-1) at La Salle Explorers (4-9) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on…

George Mason Patriots (12-1) at La Salle Explorers (4-9)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on George Mason in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Explorers have gone 3-1 in home games. La Salle has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 0-1 in road games. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Kanga averaging 1.9.

La Salle is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game La Salle gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Explorers. Eric Acker is averaging 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Riley Allenspach is averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Patriots. Kory Mincy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

