La Salle Explorers play the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (4-5) vs. La Salle Explorers (3-6)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and La Salle meet at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Explorers are 3-6 in non-conference play. La Salle has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Dragons are 4-5 in non-conference play. Drexel is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

La Salle scores 67.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 71.6 Drexel allows. Drexel has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is shooting 37.3% and averaging 11.2 points for the Explorers. Ashton Walker is averaging 9.1 points.

Shane Blakeney is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Dragons. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

