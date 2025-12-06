La Salle defeats Drexel 69-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josiah Harris scored 21 points as La Salle beat Drexel 69-64 on Saturday. Harris also had 13…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josiah Harris scored 21 points as La Salle beat Drexel 69-64 on Saturday.

Harris also had 13 rebounds for the Explorers (4-6). Jaeden Marshall scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Eric Acker had 10 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Garfield Turner led the Dragons (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Josh Reed added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Drexel. Shane Blakeney also had 11 points.

Harris put up 14 points in the first half for La Salle, who led 41-22 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.