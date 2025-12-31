La Salle and George Mason meet in conference matchup

George Mason Patriots (12-1) at La Salle Explorers (4-9) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -8.5; over/under…

George Mason Patriots (12-1) at La Salle Explorers (4-9)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ashton Walker and La Salle host Kory Mincy and George Mason in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Explorers have gone 3-1 at home. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 2.3.

The Patriots have gone 0-1 away from home. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Kanga averaging 1.9.

La Salle scores 66.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 67.1 George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Harris is averaging 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Explorers. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jahari Long is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Patriots. Mincy is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

