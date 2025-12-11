Kyle III’s double-double powers Syracuse past Saint Joseph’s 71-63

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — William Kyle III had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Syracuse beat Saint Joseph’s 71-63 on…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — William Kyle III had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Syracuse beat Saint Joseph’s 71-63 on Tuesday night, preserving the Orange’s perfect home record.

Syracuse (6-3) controlled the paint behind Kyle and steady contributions from Nate Kingz and Tyler Betsey, who scored 14 and 16 points, respectively. Saint Joseph’s briefly pulled even at 38-all early in the second half before Kiyan Anthony converted a three-point play that gave the Orange the lead for good with 12:50 to play.

Saint Joseph’s (6-4) entered as the top free-throw shooting team in Division I but finished just 18 for 27 at the line. Deuce Jones scored 18 with four steals, and Jaiden Glover-Toscano added 14 points and nine rebounds in 36 minutes. The Hawks generated 14 offensive boards but converted few of those chances and went 5 for 26 from deep.

The Orange finished 47% from the field and 6 for 14 from downtown while improving to 5-0 at home.

Ibrahim Souare, who played 12 minutes without attempting a shot, has now logged 69 minutes this season without a field-goal attempt, the most in Division I by a wide margin. Jackson State’s Raevon Thomas is in second place with 18 minutes played, all in one game.

Up Next

The Orange face off against Hofstra on Dec. 13.

Saint Joseph’s returns home to take on Delaware St. on Dec. 18.

