Kyle and the Syracuse Orange take on Fritz and the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Syracuse Orange (7-4) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William Kyle III and…

Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Syracuse Orange (7-4)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William Kyle III and Syracuse host Youri Fritz and Northeastern in non-conference action.

The Orange are 6-1 on their home court. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC in team defense, giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 away from home. Northeastern allows 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Syracuse scores 72.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 73.3 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyan Anthony is shooting 42.7% and averaging 10.9 points for the Orange. Tyler Betsey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fritz is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 11.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.