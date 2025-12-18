Kwame Evans Jr. scores 21 as Oregon rolls past Portland 94-69

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. scored 21 points to lead five Ducks in double figures and Oregon cruised…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. scored 21 points to lead five Ducks in double figures and Oregon cruised to a 94-69 victory over Portland on Wednesday night.

Evans made 6 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and 8 of 10 free throws for the Ducks (6-5), who improve to 6-1 at home. He added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Nate Bittle had 18 points for Oregon. Jackson Shelstad and reserve Dezdrick Lindsay both added 14 points and Sean Stewart scored 12.

Joel Foxwell had 21 points and eight assists to pace the Pilots (7-5), who drop to 0-3 on the road. Mikah Ballew and reserve Timo George both scored 10. Cameron Williams grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with six points before fouling out.

Bittle and Evans both had 11 points by halftime to help Oregon take a 51-41 lead.

Portland hung around with the Ducks until Evans had two dunks and a layup in a personal 6-0 run for a 33-25 lead with 7:09 left. Shelstad followed another Evans dunk with a 3-pointer in the final second for the 10-point advantage at the break.

Ballew hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half for Portland, but Bittle answered with a 3 and the Pilots trailed by at least three possessions from there.

Oregon: Hosts No. 7 Gonzaga on Sunday.

Portland: At UC Santa Barbara on Monday.

