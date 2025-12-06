Krivas leads No. 2 Arizona against No. 20 Auburn after 20-point game

Auburn Tigers (7-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is…

Auburn Tigers (7-2) at Arizona Wildcats (7-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona hosts No. 20 Auburn after Motiejus Krivas scored 20 points in Arizona’s 98-61 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Arizona is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 87.3 points while shooting 51.7% from the field.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Auburn is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Arizona scores 87.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 74.4 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dwayne Aristode is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Keyshawn Hall is shooting 49.0% and averaging 21.8 points for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

