Kory Mincy scores 21 as George Mason tops La Salle 80-75 in Atlantic 10 Conference opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kory Mincy scored 21 points to help George Mason defeat La Salle 80-75 on Wednesday in an…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kory Mincy scored 21 points to help George Mason defeat La Salle 80-75 on Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener.

Mincy shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (13-1, 1-0). Riley Allenspach shot 7 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Emmanuel Kanga shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Explorers (4-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Jerome Brewer Jr., who finished with 21 points. Josiah Harris added 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaeden Marshall had 14 points.

Allenspach scored 11 points in the first half and George Mason went into the break trailing 42-35. Mincy scored 18 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.