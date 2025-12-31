Konig leads Montana against Northern Arizona

Montana Lady Griz (3-8) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-9) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Northern…

Montana Lady Griz (3-8) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-9)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Northern Arizona after Mack Konig scored 35 points in Montana’s 90-85 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lumberjacks have gone 1-2 in home games. Northern Arizona is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Griz are 1-4 on the road. Montana has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Northern Arizona allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi White is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Audrey Taylor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Konig is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

