Konieczny and FGCU take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in non-conference play

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: J.R. Konieczny and FGCU host Devin Vanterpool and Florida Atlantic in non-conference action.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. FGCU scores 86.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Florida Atlantic scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

FGCU averages 86.9 points, 15.1 more per game than the 71.8 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konieczny is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3%.

Vanterpool is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

