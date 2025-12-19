Kohler and the Bowling Green Falcons host conference foe Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling…

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-4)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Kent State in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Falcons have gone 5-0 at home. Bowling Green has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-5 away from home. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Bowling Green averages 75.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 65.8 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 69.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 65.6 Bowling Green gives up to opponents.

The Falcons and Golden Flashes face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is averaging 14.8 points and four assists for the Falcons. Johnea Donahue is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt is averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.