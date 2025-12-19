Koerkenmeier leads Saint Louis against Ohio after 20-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (5-7, 1-0 A-10) at Ohio Bobcats (5-3) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis…

Saint Louis Billikens (5-7, 1-0 A-10) at Ohio Bobcats (5-3)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Ohio after Alyssa Koerkenmeier scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 74-54 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bobcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Ohio is fifth in the MAC scoring 69.8 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Billikens are 0-3 on the road. Saint Louis is sixth in the A-10 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zya Nugent averaging 5.4.

Ohio averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc. Bella Ranallo is shooting 38.1% and averaging 11.9 points.

Alexia Nelson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Billikens. Jahda Denis is averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.