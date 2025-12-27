Knox leads No. 5 LSU against Alabama State after 25-point game

Alabama State Lady Hornets (3-7) at LSU Tigers (13-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (3-7) at LSU Tigers (13-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU hosts Alabama State after Grace Knox scored 25 points in LSU’s 110-45 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. LSU averages 107.9 points while outscoring opponents by 54.4 points per game.

The Lady Hornets have gone 0-6 away from home. Alabama State allows 73.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.3 points per game.

LSU makes 55.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.2 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Alabama State has shot at a 35.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 31.6% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikaylah Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Charlese McClendon is scoring 7.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Shamya Reid is averaging 6.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

