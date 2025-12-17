Klaczek leads Elon against Richmond after 23-point game

Richmond Spiders (9-1) at Elon Phoenix (6-4) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -4.5; over/under…

Richmond Spiders (9-1) at Elon Phoenix (6-4)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Richmond after Kacper Klaczek scored 23 points in Elon’s 85-79 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Phoenix have gone 3-2 at home. Elon is fourth in the CAA in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Chandler Cuthrell leads the Phoenix with 7.7 boards.

The Spiders have gone 1-0 away from home. Richmond has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Elon scores 86.5 points, 15.4 more per game than the 71.1 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is shooting 54.7% and averaging 22.7 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 15.3 points.

Aiden Argabright is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

