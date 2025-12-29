Live Radio
Klaczek, Cuthrell score 28 as Elon downs Northeastern 103-91

The Associated Press

December 29, 2025, 10:02 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek and Chandler Cuthrell each had 28 points in Elon’s 103-91 win over Northeastern on Monday.

Klaczek added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Phoenix (9-5, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Cuthrell also added three steals. Randall Pettus II had 19 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Huskies (4-8, 0-1) were led by Ty Francis, who posted 23 points and two steals. William Kermoury added 20 points and four assists for Northeastern. Mike Loughnane also had 13 points and five assists.

The game was close going into the half, as Elon held a three-point lead, 46-43. Klaczek paced the Phoenix in scoring through the first half with 13 points, and. scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way. Elon outscored Northeastern by nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

