Kinsey’s 21 lead Denver over Colorado Christian 95-59

DENVER (AP) — Logan Kinsey scored 21 points as Denver beat Colorado Christian 95-59 on Tuesday.

Kinsey shot 7 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Pioneers (4-6). Carson Johnson went 8 of 12 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. Shaun Wysocki shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Cougars were led by Andrew Reichart, who posted 10 points. Colorado Christian also got eight points from Jared Lloyd Jr. PJ Chambers had eight points.

