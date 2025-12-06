Kheil scores 19 as Idaho State knocks off Denver 93-79

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Martin Kheil had 19 points in Idaho State’s 93-79 victory against Denver on Saturday. Kheil shot…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Martin Kheil had 19 points in Idaho State’s 93-79 victory against Denver on Saturday.

Kheil shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bengals (6-4). Lachlan Brewer scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Gus Etchison had 15 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Pioneers (3-6) were led in scoring by Logan Kinsey, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Denver also got 20 points from Carson Johnson. Jeremiah Burke also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.