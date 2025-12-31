Kermoury scores 22, Northeastern knocks off N.C. A&T 85-74

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — William Kermoury and Xavier Abreu had 22 points apiece in Northeastern’s 85-74 victory against North Carolina…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — William Kermoury and Xavier Abreu had 22 points apiece in Northeastern’s 85-74 victory against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday.

Kermoury went 7 of 10 from the field (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Huskies (5-8, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association) and Abreu shot 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Youri Fritz shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Will Felton and Trent Middleton scored 16 points apiece to lead the Aggies (7-6, 0-2). Lewis Walker finished with 14 points.

Northeastern entered halftime up 44-36. Kermoury paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Northeastern used a 7-0 second-half run to erase a two-point deficit and take the lead at 62-57 with 9:13 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Abreu scored 18 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

