Kentucky Wildcats play the No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (7-3, 1-0 Big East) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-4) Atlanta; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

St. John’s Red Storm (7-3, 1-0 Big East) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-4)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s and Kentucky square off in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Wildcats have a 7-4 record in non-conference games. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 4.3.

The Red Storm have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. St. John’s has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Kentucky averages 84.3 points, 12.0 more per game than the 72.3 St. John’s allows. St. John’s scores 21.5 more points per game (87.9) than Kentucky allows (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Red Storm. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.