Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm play in Atlanta, Georgia

St. John’s Red Storm (7-3, 1-0 Big East) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-4)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s and Kentucky square off in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in non-conference play. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 4.3.

The Red Storm are 6-3 in non-conference play. St. John’s is the best team in the Big East scoring 20.2 fast break points per game.

Kentucky averages 84.3 points, 12.0 more per game than the 72.3 St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games.

Oziyah Sellers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 14 points.

