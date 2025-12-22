Kentucky hosts Karasinski and Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (5-6) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Kentucky after Jack…

Bellarmine Knights (5-6) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Kentucky after Jack Karasinski scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 79-64 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Kentucky is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Knights are 1-4 on the road. Bellarmine has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

Kentucky scores 83.8 points, 6.6 more per game than the 77.2 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darrius Bolden is averaging two points for the Knights. Karasinski is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.