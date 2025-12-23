Kentucky hosts Karasinski and Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (5-6) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -35.5; over/under is…

Bellarmine Knights (5-6) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -35.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Kentucky after Jack Karasinski scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 79-64 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Kentucky is seventh in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Quaintance averaging 5.0.

The Knights are 1-4 on the road. Bellarmine ranks sixth in the ASUN giving up 77.2 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Kentucky’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 11.4 more points per game (77.7) than Kentucky gives up (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Karasinski is averaging 20.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Knights. Kenyon Goodin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

