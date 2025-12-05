Kennesaw State hosts Georgia State following Cottle’s 28-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (1-8) at Kennesaw State Owls (6-2) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes…

Georgia State Panthers (1-8) at Kennesaw State Owls (6-2)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Georgia State after Simeon Cottle scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 88-73 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Owls have gone 3-1 at home. Kennesaw State is second in the CUSA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Braedan Lue averaging 3.9.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt allowing 75.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Kennesaw State scores 94.9 points, 19.7 more per game than the 75.2 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Ramone Seals is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.1 points.

Micah Tucker is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Malachi Brown is averaging 9.6 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

