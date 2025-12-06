Kennesaw State hosts Georgia State following Cottle’s 28-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (1-8) at Kennesaw State Owls (6-2) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5;…

Georgia State Panthers (1-8) at Kennesaw State Owls (6-2)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Georgia State after Simeon Cottle scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 88-73 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Owls have gone 3-1 at home. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 3.5.

The Panthers have gone 0-5 away from home. Georgia State is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kennesaw State scores 94.9 points, 19.7 more per game than the 75.2 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is shooting 46.9% and averaging 21.4 points for the Owls. Trey Simpson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Micah Tucker is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Panthers. Malachi Brown is averaging 9.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.