Kennedy Okpara scores 17, Lipscomb downs Alabama A&M 92-58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Okpara had 17 points in Lipscomb’s 92-58 victory over Alabama A&M on Sunday.

Okpara went 8 of 10 from the field for the Bisons (6-4). Grant Asman scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Mateo Esmeraldo went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Koron Davis finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-4). Sami Pissis added 12 points.

